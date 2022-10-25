Khyber Hospital not de-empanelled from SEHAT scheme: SHA

Srinagar, Oct 25: Jammu and Kashmir State Health Agency (SHA) on Tuesday said that Khyber Hospital has not been de-empanelled from SEHAT Scheme. It said that the hospital had itself expressed ‘unwillingness’ to renew the contract
The SHA said that Khyber Hospital, through emails on August 10, 2021, and November 20, 2021, had requested the agency for empanelment.
The SHA held several meetings with the administration of the Khyber Hospital, requesting it to continue the services as an empanelled hospital under the scheme.
The hospital gave various reasons and expressed unwillingness to renew the contract, including the financial crunch faced by the hospital, payments pending with the insurance company, backlog of cases, and poor response of SHA J&K and the insurance company on non-payment of cases.
“All the concerns raised by the hospital were examined by SHA J&K but the concerns regarding non-payment of claims were nullified by the insurance company,” the SHA said.
SHA J&K organised several meetings from time to time addressing various issues of the Khyber Hospital and review of the rejected cases.
The genuine issues of the hospital were addressed from time to time and supported the hospital relaxing Turn Around Time (TAT) guidelines when and wherever it was necessary.
“It was also reported by the insurance company that the hospital did not adhere to TAT guidelines issued by the National Health Authority which led to the rejection of claims of the hospital by the insurance company,” SHA said.
“Furthermore, any empanelled hospital under the scheme is supposed to extend all the available services to the beneficiaries under the schemes and cannot cherry-pick the procedures and specialties as per their choices and convenience. However, in this case, the hospital has not shown its willingness to the extent the entire gamut of available services,” the SHA said.
It said the smooth relocation of patients being served by Khyber Hospital, SHA J&K telephonically contacted all such dialysis patients.
“All the patients who were receiving dialysis services at Khyber Hospital were adjusted in other centres, and still spare dialysis capacities exist,” the SHA said.
It reiterated its commitment to provide cashless services to empanelled hospitals and dialysis centres.
It said that the agency has paid Rs 792.5 crore to the empanelled hospitals till now and there is no backlog of payment under the ongoing policy.
Earlier, Khyber Hospital authorities had said that the contract with Ayushman Bharat regarding dialysis services at the hospital was over now.