Khyber Hospital not de-empanelled from SEHAT scheme: SHA

The SHA said that Khyber Hospital, through emails on August 10, 2021, and November 20, 2021, had requested the agency for empanelment.

The SHA held several meetings with the administration of the Khyber Hospital, requesting it to continue the services as an empanelled hospital under the scheme.

The hospital gave various reasons and expressed unwillingness to renew the contract, including the financial crunch faced by the hospital, payments pending with the insurance company, backlog of cases, and poor response of SHA J&K and the insurance company on non-payment of cases.