Know why COVID deaths are increasing despite vaccination

As per the Health Ministry report on January 5, India has administered a total of 148.18 crore Covid vaccine doses which includes 90.8 per cent first dose, and 65.9 per cent second dose.

Since the first day of the year, India has recorded a total of 3,131 deaths till January 11, an average of 284 deaths per day across the nation. Experts opine that India is experiencing the Omicron-led third wave which may see the peak around February first week.

The Health Ministry has also underlined that the active cases that needed hospitalisation care was 20-23 per cent during the second Covid surge. However, only 5 to 10 per cent of active cases require hospital administration currently, even as the overall situation is evolving, and the need for hospitalisation care could change.

Experts say that lower hospitalisations and deaths could also be attributed to a wider vaccination coverage.

Talking to IANS, Dr Sunila Garg, Covid-19 Task Force member, said that the rising numbers of deaths could be attributed to the comorbidities and also the delay in reporting the infection.