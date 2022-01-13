Kud Market among 2 micro-containment zones in Udhampur

Jammu: The authorities declared two new micro-containment zones in Kud Market and Bharat Nagar in Udhampur district on Thursday.

Following a sudden spike in COVID positive cases in the urban areas and tourist places, the authorities have also geared up to establish eight Covid Care Centers in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, InduKanwalChib told Greater Kashmir that they have declared two micro-containment zones in Udhampur - Kud Market and Bharat Nagar.