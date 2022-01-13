Kud Market among 2 micro-containment zones in Udhampur

Jammu: The authorities declared two new micro-containment zones in Kud Market and Bharat Nagar in Udhampur district on Thursday.
Following a sudden spike in COVID positive cases in the urban areas and tourist places, the authorities have also geared up to establish eight Covid Care Centers in the district.
Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, InduKanwalChib told Greater Kashmir that they have declared two micro-containment zones in Udhampur - Kud Market and Bharat Nagar.
“In Kud, we detected 34 COVID-19 positive cases following which we had to close the market. There were scattered COVID positive cases in rural and hilly areas,” she said. “Cases are coming from far-off areas and villages too but we are getting more cases from urban areas like Tikkri and Chenani.”
Chib said that during the past four days, they recorded 352 positive cases in the district.
“The situation is alarming. The virus is spreading. All infected people are in home isolation as we hardly have any positive cases in the hospital except aged people. The hospitalisation is less,” she said. “We had a three-hour-long meeting with nodal officers from all the departments and BSF, Army and other forces and assigned them duties.”
Chib said that to contain the virus, they had decided to declare containment zones within a day without wasting time if 10 to 12 positive cases were reported from one place.
She said that they had already declared ITI Udhampur as Covid Care Center and eight more Covid Care Centers had been declared on Thursday.
We have six medical blocks and in all these blocks, we are going to have Covid Care Centers,” Chib said.