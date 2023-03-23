Kulgam declared TB-free district

Kulgam: Kulgam district of south Kashmir has been declared as TB-free district of India.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that district Kulgam was TB free now as part of TB district Anantnag, which got gold.
The spokesman said that following the national ambitious goal of achieving TB Free India by 2025, district Kulgam is privileged to hit the milestone two years ahead of the national target.
While speaking about the achievement, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam Bilal Mohiuddin Bhat said that district Kulgam has always performed laurels in the NTEP activities be it Har Ghar Dastak, ACF, ACSM campaigns, community engagement, prompt diagnostic, and treatment services.
The DC complimented the anti-TB medical personnel, Kulgam for achieving the target two years ahead of the national target.
He said that the tireless efforts of the district administration had paid off and that it was fortunate that the district had been cleared of this deadly disease.
Meanwhile, the Central government awarded the district administration for achieving the feat of making the district TB free.
Under the NTEP, district Anantnag is a conjugate of district Anantnag and Kulgam.
On behalf of both the districts, DC Anantnag is now scheduled to attend the award ceremony at Varanasi on Friday.
Meanwhile, the DC felicitated the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme staff here at the mini-secretariat Kulgam.