Kupwara Admin takes strong note of non-compliance of CMO’s orders

Kupwara, Jan 6: In what could be called as a major embarrassment for Health Department in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district wherein the lower rung officers are showing non compliance to the orders passed by Chief Medical Officer, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara has eventually stepped in to restore the dignity of the CMO office.
The ADC has directed the Block Medical Officers of Kralpora, Tregham, Sogam for implementation of orders passed by the Chief medical officer Kupwara.
“BMO Kralpora, Sogam, Trehgam are directed to ensure the implementation of orders issued by the CMO Kupwara under endorsement No. CMOK/7507-11, dated 30-11-22 in letter and spirit and furnish the action taken report to this office within a week’s time positively,” reads the order issued by ADC Kupwara.
According to details, CMO Kupwara in the recent past has time and again directed the BMO Sogam, Kralpora, Trehgam to depute sonologists as per the directions of Director Health Services Kashmir and Deputy Commissioner Kupwara to address the scarcity of sonolgists in the main referral SDH Kupwara for tackling the emergencies.
Till date five orders have been issued by the Chief Medical officer Kupwara and not a single order has been implemented on ground by the BMOs.
Pertinently the center for Radio Diagnosis at SDH Kupwara is a well equipped center but only a single Consultant Radiologist is working here under NHM which does not suffice the need of patients with the result they are forced to look for other alternatives.
Locals and civil society members have however demanded posting of two permanent Radiologists at SDH Kupwara.