Lachampora health centre craves for adequate healthcare facilities

Kupwara: Government health and wellness centre located at Lachampora, a remote village in Handwara craves for adequate healthcare facilities as the centre is under staffed and lacks basic amenities.
The residents said that only a few employees were posted here who seldom turn to the centre resulting hardships to the locals with regard to treatment. "The centre is in deplorable condition and remains shut for most of the time," said a local.
"Few months ago, out of two paramedics one attained retirement but unknowingly his replacement was yet to be made," he added.
According to residents, when ever any medical emergency arises, they are forced to book private cab to reach PHC Zachaldara or District Hospital Handwara to avail health care.
The residents said that the health centre was operating in the house of a local resident without required infrastructure needed for the smooth functioning of health centre.
"Although a five room building has been constructed for our health centre few years ago but the payment of more than seven lakh is still pending due to which the contractor has locked the said building, demanding release of his payment," another resident said.
The health centre caters to a huge chunk of population. However, it fails to meet the expectations of patients due to lack of staff, infrastructure and key diagnostic facilities.
Block Medical Officer Vilgam Ghulam Raheem told Greater Kashmir that a female BUMS doctor posted here has availed maternity leave and another employee attained retirement last month.
"The female employee will be joining duty after fifteen days," he added.
Regarding the newly constructed building he said that higher ups have been intimated about the ground situation, "Hopefully the pending payment of the said contractor would be released which would pave way to shift the centre to new building," BMO said.