Lachampora health centre craves for adequate healthcare facilities

"Although a five room building has been constructed for our health centre few years ago but the payment of more than seven lakh is still pending due to which the contractor has locked the said building, demanding release of his payment," another resident said.

The health centre caters to a huge chunk of population. However, it fails to meet the expectations of patients due to lack of staff, infrastructure and key diagnostic facilities.

Block Medical Officer Vilgam Ghulam Raheem told Greater Kashmir that a female BUMS doctor posted here has availed maternity leave and another employee attained retirement last month.

"The female employee will be joining duty after fifteen days," he added.

Regarding the newly constructed building he said that higher ups have been intimated about the ground situation, "Hopefully the pending payment of the said contractor would be released which would pave way to shift the centre to new building," BMO said.