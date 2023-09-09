Lack of autonomy will delay progress of SKIMS: Dr Ajit Nagpal

Srinagar: The founding Director of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Dr Ajit Nagpal, today said that the lack of autonomy to the prestigious medical institute will delay its progress.

In an exclusive interview with the Greater Kashmir he talked about his association with SKIMS, lack of autonomy to the medical institute and the related issues.

“It is necessary that the autonomy be bought back to SKIMS. There must be some reasons why autonomy is gone. May be some directors have made some initiatives that were not acceptable. I do not know the story. But if it is withdrawn purely because of ego, then it should come back because it is needed. It will make the institute work in a much better way. SKIMS can lead in the planning, developing, and training of human resources. State institutions should send students here and let the SKIMS play the same role as AIIMS and PGI,” Dr Nagpal said.

He added that he strongly believes that the autonomy of SKIMS will come back. The former Director viewed that without autonomy the SKIMS will turn into an institution of delayed processing and delayed progress.

“For example, if a top doctor retires and the new appointment will take around a year. Obviously, the hospital will suffer, and the same is true for other processes, "he said.