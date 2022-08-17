Lack of treatment guidelines hampering monkeypox care globally: Study

They found 14 relevant guidelines. Most were of low quality according to the Appraisal of Guidelines for Research and Evaluation II (AGREE) system, scoring an average of two out of a possible seven. And most lacked detail and covered only a narrow range of topics.



There was little provision for different risk groups: only five (36 per cent) provided any advice for children; and only 3 (21 per cent) provided advice for pregnant women or for people living with HIV.



Treatment guidance was mostly limited to advice on antivirals and wasn't consistent: seven guidelines advised cidofovir, four of which specified this only for severe infection; just four (29 per cent) advised tecovirimat, and one (seven per cent) brincidofovir.



More recent guidance, including from the World Health Organization, recommends the use of tecovirimat rather than cidofovir.



While cidofovir and brincidofovir are active against pox viruses in laboratory studies, there is little data on how well they treat pox viruses in people, added to which they are only authorised for use in certain countries, note the researchers.