Ladakh reports 22 fresh COVID-19 cases

Leh: Ladakh on Thursday reported 22 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its infection tally to 28,843, officials said. All the fresh cases were reported from Leh, they said.
So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 60 deaths were reported from Kargil and 168 from Leh, according to the officials.
The officials said that the number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh stands at 150 – 11 in Kargil and 139 in Leh.
Of the 529 samples tested for COVID-19 in Ladakh, 159 from Kargil and 348 from Leh were found to be negative, they said.
Twenty-two more people – two in Kargil and 20 in Leh - recovered from the viral infection.