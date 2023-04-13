Laparoscopic Gastric Wall Tumour Excision successfully performed at GMC Baramulla

Baramulla: A 45-year-old female with Endoscopic and CT Documented Gastric Wall tumor (GIST) was successfully operated on at the associate hospital of Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla.

The Laparoscopic Gastric Wall Tumour (GIST) excision was performed by Dr Hakeem Vacar, Associate Professor of Surgery, and Dr Mir Mushtaq, Consultant Surgery, with the anesthetic control of Dr Fayaz Munshi and Dr Tahira, and the theatre support of Dr Basharat Saleem, HoD Anaesthesia.

The patient was referred to the Surgical Department at the proper time by Dr Zaffer Iqbal Kawoosa, who diagnosed the GIST. The procedure was carried out on a routine basis and given priority due to the nature of the disease.