Laparoscopic kidney cancer surgery performed in Pulwama hospital

Pulwama, Mar 15: A rare cancer treatment surgery, usually done at tertiary level hospitals, was performed by consultant urologist Dr Aashaq Hussain Bhat and his team at Pulwama district hospital.
Known as laparoscopic partial nephrectomy, it is a highly advanced and technically demanding procedure carried for Stage 1 carcinoma. Officials in DHSK said that it is the first of its type of surgery which has been done in any district hospital of Jammu and Kashmir.
Doctors said usually such patients are referred to tertiary level hospitals where it consumes much time for patients. Dr Aashaq Hussain Bhat said that CT showed a midpolar renal cancer which needed surgery for the procedure.
Led by Dr Aashaq Hussian, the team included Dr Iffat, Consultant Anaesthesia and Dr Shahzada Gani, and was assisted by Mehrajudin Reshi, Fancy Jan, Khursheed. The arrangements were supervised by Mohammad Shaban. Dr Aashaq Hussain thanked DHSK and MS DH Pulwama for their supervision and guidance.