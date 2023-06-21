Lauded as COVID Warriors, rewarded with retirement

Recently, nursing staff posted at Children Hospital Bemina staged a protest highlighting the alleged blow to patient services as Government Medical College Srinagar disengaged the nurses that had been working on academic arrangement at this hospital. The disengaged nurses are part of the 93 paramedic and technical staff that was working at various GMC Srinagar Associated Hospitals. The Medical College in its order issued on 01 June 2023 cited Honourable Supreme Court order dated 31 January 2023 to maintain status quo for the petitioners. “There shall be status quo as regards the employment status of petitioners till the next date of hearing” reads the judgment by SC. The next date of hearing, as per the staff that has been disengaged is scheduled for July this year.

The staff whose services have been discontinued were employed by the medical college from time to time since 2011. As per the GMC order, “GMC Srinagar has been engaging paramedical staff on academic arrangement basis to overcome the shortage of technical staff required for patient care and smooth conduct of academic activities in the Institution”. As per the J&K Medical and Dental Education (Appointment on Academic Arrangement Basis) Rules 2009 under SRO 384/2009, a person can be engaged on Academic Arrangement basis initially for one year extendable to a period of six years, and/or till selection or promotion is made in accordance with the rules of recruitment governing the respective posts.