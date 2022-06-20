Lecturer in Surgery Deptt of GMC Srinagar appointed

As per the terms and conditions, the candidate will report to the Principal Government Medical College, Srinagar. In case of failure of the appointee to join within a period of twenty-one days from the date of issuance of this appointment order, he will forego his appointment, which will be deemed to have been cancelled ab-initio without any further notice.

“The appointment of the candidate shall be governed by the "New Pension Scheme" as per SRO-400 of 2009 dated December 24, 2009. The probation of the appointee and Pay & Allowances during probation shall be regulated in terms of the provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Probationer (Condition of Service, Pay and Allowances) and Fixation of Tenure Rules, 2020, notified vide S.O 192 dated 17.06.2020, read with J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956,” the order specified.