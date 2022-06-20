Lecturer in Surgery Deptt of GMC Srinagar appointed

Jammu: J&K Health and Medical Education (HME) Department on Monday accorded sanction to temporary appointment of Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Thokar under RBA category as Lecturer in the Department of Surgery in Government Medical College, Srinagar.
As per the order issued by the Principal Secretary HME Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, the appointment has been recommended by the J&K Public Service Commission.
“As recommended by the J&K Public Service Commission, sanction is hereby accorded to the temporary appointment of Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Thokar, son of Ab Hamid Thokar, resident of Lanoora Khansahib Arigam Budgam, under RBA category, as Lecturer in the Department of Surgery in Government Medical College, Srinagar, in pay level 9 (52700-166700), under Jammu & Kashmir Probationer (Condition of Service, Pay and Allowances) and Fixation of Tenure Rules, 2020, notified vide S.O 192 dated 17.06.2020, with immediate effect, subject to few terms and conditions,” the order read.
As per the terms and conditions, the candidate will report to the Principal Government Medical College, Srinagar. In case of failure of the appointee to join within a period of twenty-one days from the date of issuance of this appointment order, he will forego his appointment, which will be deemed to have been cancelled ab-initio without any further notice.
“The appointment of the candidate shall be governed by the "New Pension Scheme" as per SRO-400 of 2009 dated December 24, 2009. The probation of the appointee and Pay & Allowances during probation shall be regulated in terms of the provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Probationer (Condition of Service, Pay and Allowances) and Fixation of Tenure Rules, 2020, notified vide S.O 192 dated 17.06.2020, read with J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956,” the order specified.
It added that the interim arrangement, if any, made on contract or deputation or on academic arrangement basis against the post would be deemed to have been terminated forthwith and the appointment of the candidate would be subject to outcome of the writ petitions, if any, pending before any competent court of law.