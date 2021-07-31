Health

LG Sinha reviews COVID-19 containment measures across J&K

Directs for zero tolerance against violation of COVID Appropriate Behavior.
The LG said strict implementation of micro containment zones needs to be ensured to eliminate the threat of 3rd COVID-19 wave.@OfficeOfLGJandK/Twitter
GK Web Desk
Srinagar July 31: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired a meeting with the COVID-19 Task Force, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of the districts to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation across the union territory.

As per an official handout by the LG's office, he directed the officers to adopt zero tolerance against non-observance of Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

It was further given at the meeting that J&K’s average vaccination coverage of first dose in 45 and above age group has reached 99.9 %. Positivity rate has dropped to 0.2 % while all districts continue to be under Green Zone for the 2nd consecutive week.

The LG also directed Health Department to prioritize vaccination of college, university students; ensure adherence of CAB, maximum vaccination coverage, testing while saying that strict implementation of micro containment zones needs to be ensured to eliminate the threat of 3rd COVID-19 wave.

