LG Sinha reviews COVID-19 containment measures across J&K

Srinagar July 31: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired a meeting with the COVID-19 Task Force, Deputy Commissioners and SSPs of the districts to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation across the union territory.

As per an official handout by the LG's office, he directed the officers to adopt zero tolerance against non-observance of Covid Appropriate Behaviour.

It was further given at the meeting that J&K’s average vaccination coverage of first dose in 45 and above age group has reached 99.9 %. Positivity rate has dropped to 0.2 % while all districts continue to be under Green Zone for the 2nd consecutive week.