LIFE ON DIALYSIS | Renal patients in north Kashmir continue to struggle

Baramulla: For the renal patients across north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the healthcare challenge continues to loom large as none of the hospitals, not even the Government Medical College (GMC), Baramulla, has an availability of a nephrologist.

The non-availability of a nephrologist has added severe hardships to hundreds of such patients who have to visit Srinagar hospitals for consultation.

The renal patients are suffering at a time when the sole dialysis centre for north Kashmir is situated within the GMC Baramulla.

Despite providing a vital service, it operates without a nephrologist, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the healthcare system.

The eight-bedded dialysis centre at GMC Baramulla functions round the clock, with two daily sessions, supporting an average of 14 renal patients daily.

However, the absence of a nephrologist has become a growing concern, intensifying the strain on patient care.

This shortfall has also left chronic kidney patients struggling to access the necessary expertise.

Patients in need of surgical procedures, such as Arteriovenous fistula (AV fistula) or Arteriovenous graft (AV graft), are compelled to rely on other surgeons within the hospital.

When these specialists are unavailable, they are left with no choice but to travel to specialised centres in Srinagar, a situation that adds considerable stress to already burdened families.

Firdous Ahmad, a resident of Baramulla, sharing his family's ordeal said his father was suffering from renal failure, and he has to undergo dialysis sessions twice weekly at GMC Baramulla.

While the dialysis centre has been a lifeline, the absence of a nephrologist forces them to travel to Srinagar for nephrology consultations.