LIFE ON DIALYSIS | Renal patients in north Kashmir continue to struggle

Baramulla: For the renal patients across north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the healthcare challenge continues to loom large as none of the hospitals, not even the Government Medical College (GMC), Baramulla, has an availability of a nephrologist.
The non-availability of a nephrologist has added severe hardships to hundreds of such patients who have to visit Srinagar hospitals for consultation.
The renal patients are suffering at a time when the sole dialysis centre for north Kashmir is situated within the GMC Baramulla.
Despite providing a vital service, it operates without a nephrologist, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the healthcare system.
The eight-bedded dialysis centre at GMC Baramulla functions round the clock, with two daily sessions, supporting an average of 14 renal patients daily.
However, the absence of a nephrologist has become a growing concern, intensifying the strain on patient care.
This shortfall has also left chronic kidney patients struggling to access the necessary expertise.
Patients in need of surgical procedures, such as Arteriovenous fistula (AV fistula) or Arteriovenous graft (AV graft), are compelled to rely on other surgeons within the hospital.
When these specialists are unavailable, they are left with no choice but to travel to specialised centres in Srinagar, a situation that adds considerable stress to already burdened families.
Firdous Ahmad, a resident of Baramulla, sharing his family's ordeal said his father was suffering from renal failure, and he has to undergo dialysis sessions twice weekly at GMC Baramulla.
While the dialysis centre has been a lifeline, the absence of a nephrologist forces them to travel to Srinagar for nephrology consultations.
He said that in Baramulla a nephrologist visits at a private clinic once a week and as such they have to wait for the entire week for consultation.
“My ailing father requires off-and-on nephrologist consultation. However, we have no choice but to either wait for a week in Baramulla town for such consultation or visit Srinagar which is extremely painful for such patients,” Firdous said.
He said that if a full-fledged dialysis unit was running at GMC Baramulla then why were the authorities unable to make a nephrologist available here?
"The lack of a nephrologist is a big issue for us. Despite the dialysis facility being available here, we still have to move from pillar to post for the nephrologist consultation," Firdous said.
The GMC Baramulla Associated Hospital records indicate that of the over 3000 patients who visit GMC Baramulla's OPD daily, around 65 require nephrology consultations.
In the nephrologist's absence, these patients are managed by general medicine doctors, highlighting the urgent need for specialised care.
The GMC Baramulla is the sole health facility in the three districts of north Kashmir, serving renal patients.
Unfortunately, the dialysis centre is often overcrowded, leading to some patients returning without receiving the necessary treatment due to insufficient beds and the absence of a nephrologist.
The people of north Kashmir are growing increasingly vocal in their demands for change.
They urge the J&K administration to expand the dialysis centre by at least 10 more beds and ensure the presence of a nephrologist to accommodate the rising demand for renal care.
Medical Superintendent of Associate Hospital, GMC Baramulla, Dr Parvaiz Masoodi told Greater Kashmir that the issue had been already taken up with the higher authorities.