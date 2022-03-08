Living confidently with heart failure

To impart knowledge about heart failure, The Times of India launched an initiative called Beat Heart Failure in partnership with Novartis to make people aware about the genesis of heart failure, risk factors, symptoms, its management, and treatment options. The aim of the initiative is to dispel myths and misconceptions associated with heart failure in association with leading experts in cardiology.

Medical experts explain heart failure as a complex syndrome where the heart muscle cannot contract or relax, resulting in an inadequate supply of nutrient-rich blood to the body. Patients with associated comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, chronic kidney disease, and cancer are at an increased risk of developing heart failure. Chronic smokers are also at a high risk of developing heart disease. The common symptoms of heart failure include difficulty performing day-to-day activities that were not present earlier. Decreased effort intolerance is the primary symptom of gradually increasing fatigue, shortness of breath, swelling of legs or abdomen. This scenario over an extended period might lead to repeated hospitalization, confidence shattering, and disarray in the lives of individuals, as recounted by several heart failure survivors.