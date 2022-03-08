Living confidently with heart failure

Heart failure is a colossal problem with adverse ramifications for patients in general and has a more than twenty percent mortality rate. However, the advances in medical science have offered new medicines and advanced surgical treatment options along with lifestyle modifications by patients. Patients have lived a decent life with self-assurance and confidence for decades after being identified and treated for heart failure by sticking to the regimen agreed with doctors. Heart failure is as much a patient-managed disease too. The confidence and self-assurance shall flow like any other field from patients' proactive intent, active interaction with doctors, knowledge, and understanding of risk factors, symptoms, dietary medicines, and lifestyle management.
To impart knowledge about heart failure, The Times of India launched an initiative called Beat Heart Failure in partnership with Novartis to make people aware about the genesis of heart failure, risk factors, symptoms, its management, and treatment options. The aim of the initiative is to dispel myths and misconceptions associated with heart failure in association with leading experts in cardiology.
Medical experts explain heart failure as a complex syndrome where the heart muscle cannot contract or relax, resulting in an inadequate supply of nutrient-rich blood to the body. Patients with associated comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia, chronic kidney disease, and cancer are at an increased risk of developing heart failure. Chronic smokers are also at a high risk of developing heart disease. The common symptoms of heart failure include difficulty performing day-to-day activities that were not present earlier. Decreased effort intolerance is the primary symptom of gradually increasing fatigue, shortness of breath, swelling of legs or abdomen. This scenario over an extended period might lead to repeated hospitalization, confidence shattering, and disarray in the lives of individuals, as recounted by several heart failure survivors.
The patient and caregivers need to understand that heart failure is a gradually progressive disease, however, at times it can be sudden too. Early detection by a physician is warranted on being aware of risk factors despite having no symptoms by a patient is the golden rule. In subsequent stages up to stage three, with visible discomfort due to increasing uneasiness, the doctors have some critical medication to guide. The treatment of heart failure is available for every step of heart failure, from medical management to surgical intervention for last-stage patients. The delay in reaching out to the physician is fatal.
The patient should visit their health care provider to deliberate treatment options for their disease. When the treatment is commenced early, strong positive effects on long-term health are seen. In addition, the crucial aspect of medication effectiveness for preventing and controlling heart failure is avoiding self-medication and strictly following doctors' instructions.
Management of heart failure requires a multimodal approach of lifestyle modifications, a balanced diet, regular health check-ups, follows ups, timely medications, regular exercise, and investigations. The importance of knowledge about resources, medicines, support, and care plays a vital role in the road to recovery. There are various programs to assist people with heart failure, including exercise, education, and emotional support tailored personally for every patient. Exercise guidelines like sticking to a prescribed regime and being under the supervision of a physiotherapist are based on boosting confidence.
Let's trust our doctors and not to the advises given by our pears, relatives, and friends, and stamp out soothsayers of any creed or color. The progression of the disease and disability differs in individuals; therefore, medical management and self-care are also different. Alert patients try to comprehend the full importance of Guideline-directed medical therapy espoused by doctors for heart failure patients. Many miraculous drugs have come to rescue patients. They include beta-blockers, Mineralocorticoid receptor antagonists, SGL2 inhibitors, ARNI'S. These drugs have proved to improve patients' quality and longevity of life. If the medicines don't show the desired improvement, doctors recommend surgery and implantable devices such as LVADs. With the available treatment for chronic heart failure, patients can now live a near-normal life, and some patients have been seen to even take part in Olympics.
Counseling sessions are there to douse fears of the upcoming procedures, the healthcare team provides additional information, and sometimes live cases to boost confidence. Advance care planning helps take the burden off the family to guess what the patient wants.
Effective management of heart failure is not complex, provided significant involvement by patients and their families is there. It helps to talk to a counselor about the impact of the disease on physical, psychological, and social functioning. Spiritual talks, meditation and engagement in activities that promotes physical and mental health, have been effective confidence boosters. The patients can then live a confident, optimistic, and near-normal life with heart failure.
Remember, heart failure isn't about stopping. It's about starting life in a new way. To learn more on how to manage heart failure, visit https://www.toibeatheartfailure.com/patientguide.php