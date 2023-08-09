Locals suffer as NTPHC Budnamal operates without doctor

“We have now lost the hope of getting better health facilities after knocking at the door of every concerned official. At the time, our health centre was upgraded to NTPHC, we were told that proper staff along with machinery would be installed here but nothing like that happened in the following years. Even the hospital is running in an old damaged school building posing threat to the staff and patients and nothing is being done regarding construction of a new building for the hospital,” Mohammad Maqbool, a local told Greater Kashmir.

“Leave the diagnostic facilities, even the hospital lacks an ambulance which really tells upon the locals. At the time of any medical emergency we are forced to book a private cab and pay over Rs 2000 to shift the patients to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara or District Hospital Handwara,” he added.