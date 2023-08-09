Locals suffer as NTPHC Budnamal operates without doctor

Even the hospital is running in an old damaged school building posing threat to the staff and patients and nothing is being done regarding construction of a new building for the hospital,” Mohammad Maqbool, a local told Greater Kashmir.“Leave the diagnostic facilities, even the hospital lacks an ambulance which really tells upon the locals. At the time of any medical emergency we are forced to book a private cab and pay over Rs 2000 to shift the patients to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara or District Hospital Handwara,” he added.“During winters our area remains cut off from district headquarters for several weeks and during that time whenever any medical emergency arises we are forced to shoulder the patient on makeshift cot by covering over 10 kilometers to reach Baby Top from where we board vehicles,” said another local.The residents said that they were unable to figure out why authorities were reluctant to depute doctors here.