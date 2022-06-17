Long Covid may give rise to dangerous new variants: Report

"Tracking SARS-CoV-2 evolution during persistent cases provides insight into the origins of Omicron and other global variants," they wrote in a report on Nature.



In the report, virologist Sissy Sonnleitner, who is based at a microbiology facility in Ausservillgraten, Austria, described the case of 60-year-old woman whose Covid infection lingered for more than seven months, in late 2020, causing relatively mild symptoms, including fatigue and a cough.



Sonnleitner and her team collected more than two dozen viral samples from the woman over time and found through genetic sequencing that it had picked up about 22 mutations.



About half of them were seen in the heavily mutated Omicron variant that emerged in November 2021.



"When Omicron was found, we had a great moment of surprise," Sonnleitner was quoted as saying. "We already had those mutations in our variant."