Long Covid may negatively impact performance at work

The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, showed that contracting Covid had significant indirect effects on task performance and turnover intentions via cognitive failure. The results also indicate that beyond physical harm, Covid can also have a detrimental influence on an individual's capacity to perform at work.



"Covid-19 is going to be an ongoing part of life, at least for the foreseeable future," said James Beck, Associate Professor at University of Waterloo's Psychology department.



"It is now common for people to catch Covid-19, recover, and then return to work. Yet, in our study, people who had contracted Covid-19 reported more difficulties at work, relative to people who had never caught Covid," he added.