Long Covid symptoms still haunt people of Kashmir

After recovering from COVID 19, many people in Kashmir complain about the medical issues like body aches, chronic fatigue, cough, headache, discomfort, pain, breathlessness, memory issues, mood change, anxiety and depression.

Although, covid cases have decreased. The focus on hospitalizations and death rate minimizes. Now, covid will not have any impact on the individuals. But there are some recovered patients for whom the saga is still not over. Most of the patients are suffering from long covid symptoms in Kashmir.

These complaints post- covid recovery is known as “Long COVID”. Long COVID is a looming health crisis, estimated to affect up to 30% of people infected with the coronavirus. It can last for months, leaving many unable to work. More than 200 symptoms have been associated with the condition, including pain, fatigue, brain fog, breathing difficulty and exhaustion after minimal amounts of physical activity.