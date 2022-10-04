Long Covid symptoms still haunt people of Kashmir

After recovering from COVID 19, many people in Kashmir complain about the medical issues like body aches, chronic fatigue, cough, headache, discomfort, pain, breathlessness, memory issues, mood change, anxiety and depression.
Although, covid cases have decreased. The focus on hospitalizations and death rate minimizes. Now, covid will not have any impact on the individuals. But there are some recovered patients for whom the saga is still not over. Most of the patients are suffering from long covid symptoms in Kashmir.
These complaints post- covid recovery is known as “Long COVID”. Long COVID is a looming health crisis, estimated to affect up to 30% of people infected with the coronavirus. It can last for months, leaving many unable to work. More than 200 symptoms have been associated with the condition, including pain, fatigue, brain fog, breathing difficulty and exhaustion after minimal amounts of physical activity.
According to the top valley-based doctors, people who have recovered from COVID 19 are still struggling with long COVID symptoms. Most of the people who had the Delta variant have long Covid symptoms.
People in Kashmir have respiratory issues, chronic fatigue syndrome, memory problems, body aches and other symptoms. Even some people with borderline allergies have become fully allergic. Long COVID symptoms vary in severity.
Also, mental health problems have been reported in the valley hospitals including depression, anxiety and dementia. Long COVID symptoms vary in severity.
Not only in Jammu and Kashmir, people are experiencing long covid symptoms across the country and globally.
As per the experts, new mutation of COVID-19 brings with it a new variant and these new variants come with their own different symptoms, which adds to the list of long COVID symptoms.
The Lancet study which is the longest follow-up study so far has found that patients recovered from Covid-19 tend to be in poorer health two years after the initial infection compared to the general population, indicating some patients need more time to recover fully.
While physical and mental health generally improved over time, the analysis suggests that the Covid-19 patients still tend to have poorer health and quality of life than the general population.
A global study has also found that in India alone, nearly four crore people have experienced these symptoms of long Covid since 2020. The number is more than 14 crores globally.
The government of India developed its own National Comprehensive Guidelines for the management of post-COVID sequelae.
The document sets out detailed techniques to treat post-COVID complications affecting cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, nephrological, neurological and respiratory systems. Several hospitals, both government and private, set up COVID wards to treat persons who complain of what seemed like post-COVID symptoms.
The UCLA study found that people with a history of hospitalisation, diabetes, and higher body mass index were most likely to develop long Covid.
“Surprisingly, ethnicity, older age, and socioeconomic status were not associated with the syndrome even though those characteristics have been linked with severe illness and greater risk of death from Covid-19,” said the paper published in the latest edition of the ‘Journal of General Internal Medicine’.
Of the 309 people with long Covid studied, the most persistent symptoms were fatigue and shortness of breath (31% and 15%, respectively) in hospitalised persons, and loss of sense of smell (16%) in out-patients.
After recovering from two years of Covid-19 infection, half of patients, who were admitted to the hospital, still have at least one symptom, according to a study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.
Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience Kashmir (IMHANS) received thousands of mental health disorder patients this year.
According to the doctors the cases of anxiety, depression, dementia and other post Covid mental disorders have increased this year. Anxiety, depressive features, post covid syndrome, disenfranchised grief are few among other mental issues. It has led to relapse of many mental health issues like depression and substance use.
According to the doctors, pandemic brought lockdown, fear and uncertainty, financial stressors, emotional stressors, disruption of routine and many other associated changes that have affected mental health of people.
The hospital admissions have also increased and hundreds of tele-consultations have been conducted through virtual mode from the last three months.
Dementia and memory issues in elderly group and other mental health disorders like post covid anxiety and depression were seen in general populations as a sequela of Covid-19.
There is currently no diagnostic test that can confirm whether someone has long COVID.Some people with the condition say their doctors have not taken their complaints seriously.
According to the reports and research, long COVID requires precise management over a long period of time to be able to heal completely. While there are treatments for COVID-19, doctors and scientists are still working on understanding long COVID, which is why there are very few treatments for the condition at present.
So, timely recognition and treatment of long COVID is essential to reduce the number of patients suffering long term on a daily basis.
Doctors with different specialities treat patients and use existing tests and tools to evaluate specific symptoms. For some symptoms like medical issues involving the heart, lungs, or gastrointestinal tract, doctors may prescribe medications.
Researchers note that people with heart rhythm problems from long COVID might benefit from a low-dose beta-blocker, for instance.
People with long COVID can be treated by their general practice physician or by individual specialists.