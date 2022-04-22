Longer interval between Covid vaccine doses generates nine times higher antibodies: Study

The finding by researchers at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also suggests that eight months after primary infection may be an optimum time to receive the first vaccine in those with prior infection.

However, the analysis shows that regardless of timing between infection and vaccination, all individuals mount a very high antibody response after the second dose.

In the yet-to-be published study, the researchers measured antibody levels in blood samples taken from almost 6,000 healthcare workers from across the UK.

As many as 3,989 of the 5,871 study participants had their first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least 21 days earlier, while 1,882 had their second dose at least 14 days earlier.

The participants were classified by infection history as either previously having had COVID-19 -- which was confirmed by a PCR test or assumed due to their antibody profile -- or naive, with no history of infection.