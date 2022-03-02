Loud music may up hearing loss risk in over 1 bn young adults: WHO

World Hearing Day 2022 is observed globally every year on March 3 to raise awareness on hearing loss that can have devastating consequences for their physical and mental health, education, and employment prospects.

The theme this year is "to hear for life, listen with care".

"Millions of teenagers and young people are at risk of hearing loss due to the unsafe use of personal audio devices and exposure to damaging sound levels at venues such as nightclubs, bars, concerts and sporting events," said Dr Bente Mikkelsen, WHO Director for the Department for Noncommunicable Diseases, in a statement.