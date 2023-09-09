Lung cancer patient managed successfully with Bronchoscopic intervention at CD Hospital

Srinagar: Continuing with the pursuit of upgrading and providing advanced health care services to the patients, Govt. Chest Diseases (CD) hospital here has started another advanced technique ‘Electro Cautery Knife and Controlled Radial Expansion (CRE) Balloon Dilatation’ for palliative care of cancer patients.

An official statement said 60-year male with lung cancer was referred to Chest disease hospital with history of shortness of breath and noisy breathing. For management of lung cancer, patient had received chemo-radiotherapy. Bronchoscopy was done to visualize patients’ airways, which revealed narrowing (stenosis) and obstruction of patient’s right side of the lung severe enough to cause patients symptoms.

Obstruction was relived using an Electro Cautery Knife and Controlled Radial Expansion (CRE) Balloon Dilatation. To avoid or reduce the chances of restenosis and obstruction, topical Mitomycin C was also applied locally (at the site of obstruction). The procedure was done under conscious sedation and patient had relief of symptoms immediately post procedure. He was kept under observation for 12 hours and was discharged later.