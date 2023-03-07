M S of Shopian hospital attached

Shopian, Mar 7 : The District Magistrate Shopian on Tuesday attached the Medical Superintendent ( MS) of District Hospital Shopian for allegedly allowing the illegal running of a fair price shop in the hospital premises, resulting in huge financial losses to the state exchequer.
According to an order, the District Magistrate attached Dr Khalid Abbas with his office and assigned the charge of Medical Superintendent to Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Shopian till further orders.
The order said that a fair price shop located in the hospital premises was allotted in favour of Amir Drug Store as being the highest bidder on 12. 09.2012 for a period of five years at Rs 51.01 lakh while the owner paid only Rs 29.50 lakh.
" ...And to avoid the payment of balance amount to the tune of 21.505 lakh, he preferred to writ petition before the Hon'ble High Court at Srinagar", reads the order.
The order said that the MS concealed facts while filing objections in the said case which led the offender to get a stay order regarding the implementation of recovery notices.
The order further said that the shop had completed its five year term in 2017 but neither the MS nor his predecessors served a single eviction notice to the offender.
The order added that the failure of the officer to meet the expectations of his role as MS had been documented on several occasions, however, despite efforts, he failed to improve and this has had a negative impact on the quality of patient care and management of financial affairs of the institute.
"The negligence of the officer in the management of the hospital resources has resulted in a significant financial loss to the state exchequer", said the order.
A four member committee headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner Shopian was also constituted to enquire into the matter.
The committee was asked to submit its report within 15 days.