M S of Shopian hospital attached

According to an order, the District Magistrate attached Dr Khalid Abbas with his office and assigned the charge of Medical Superintendent to Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Shopian till further orders.

The order said that a fair price shop located in the hospital premises was allotted in favour of Amir Drug Store as being the highest bidder on 12. 09.2012 for a period of five years at Rs 51.01 lakh while the owner paid only Rs 29.50 lakh.