Major tumor surgery carried out at Ujala Cygnus Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 17:A landmark brain surgery which was the first of its kind was carried out at Ujala Cygnus Kashmir super speciality hospital here.
A 50-year old female patient from north Kashmir was planning to go outside Kashmir for brain surgery and the patient was seen at Ujala Cygnus.
After proper evaluation patient underwent surgery which was done by Dr Umar Buch of the department of neurosurgery and Dr Danish Andrabi from ENT.
Total tumor was endoscopically removed through nasal route and the patient was managed postoperatively in ICU and discharged after five days.
