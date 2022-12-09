‘Malaria cases, deaths remain stable in 2021’

According to the WHO’s latest World Malaria Report published on Thursday, there were an estimated 619,000 malaria deaths globally in 2021, compared to 625,000 in 2020.

Malaria cases worldwide continued to rise between 2020 and 2021, but at a slower rate than in the period 2019 to 2020. The global tally of malaria cases reached 247 million in 2021, compared to 245 million in 2020 and 232 million in 2019.