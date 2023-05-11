Manipal Hospital experts at Florence Hospital on May 13

Srinagar: With the aim to provide quality and affordable healthcare to people of Kashmir, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Delhi is organizing a neurology science and oncology science OPD at Florence Hospital, Srinagar on May 13th.

A handout of Manipal hospitals said the initiative was aimed at helping people suffering from neurological disorders and cancer by providing expert consultation and treatment by renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Anurag Saxena and Cancer specialists Dr. Anandi Pachaury from HCMCT Manipal Hospital.