Manipal Hospital experts at Florence Hospital on May 13

Srinagar: With the aim to provide quality and affordable healthcare to people of Kashmir, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Delhi is organizing a neurology science and oncology science OPD at Florence Hospital, Srinagar on May 13th.
A handout of Manipal hospitals said the initiative was aimed at helping people suffering from neurological disorders and cancer by providing expert consultation and treatment by renowned neurosurgeon Dr. Anurag Saxena and Cancer specialists Dr. Anandi Pachaury from HCMCT Manipal Hospital.
“It is vital to prioritize regular health check-ups and early detection for neurological disorders and cancer due to their increasing prevalence, including conditions like Epilepsy, Stroke, Bell’s Palsy and Alzheimer’s. Ignoring symptoms and delaying treatment can lead to life-long disability and accidents. Early detection and diagnosis of cancer are also crucial for successful treatment and faster recovery,” the handout said. Dr. Anurag Saxena, HOD and Consultant, Department of Neurosurgery, HCMCT Manipal Hospitals, Dwarka said, “Neurological disorders can suddenly occur or can develop over time. People who are experiencing symptoms like headaches, gaps in memory, difficulty in coordination, and numbness in limbs could have neurological issues and must go for a consultation immediately.