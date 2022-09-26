Massive protests erupt in Baramulla over infant’s death

Baramulla: The death of an infant allegedly due to the negligence of a doctor at Government Medical College Baramulla triggered massive protests by the relatives on Monday.

The aggrieved family while labelling serious charges of negligence on the doctor who examined the infant said that their six month old was taken to the hospital yesterday after he felt sick. They said the doctor at the hospital after examining the baby termed his condition stable and asked them to go back home.

The father of the infant said later in the evening, as their baby showed no sign of improvement, they rushed him to the hospital again for medical intervention.

“The doctor on duty suggested CBC and UGC tests, results of which showed infection and advised antibiotics and asked to take the child back home,” said the father of the infant.