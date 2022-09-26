Massive protests erupt in Baramulla over infant’s death

Baramulla: The death of an infant allegedly due to the negligence of a doctor at Government Medical College Baramulla triggered massive protests by the relatives on Monday.
The aggrieved family while labelling serious charges of negligence on the doctor who examined the infant said that their six month old was taken to the hospital yesterday after he felt sick. They said the doctor at the hospital after examining the baby termed his condition stable and asked them to go back home.
The father of the infant said later in the evening, as their baby showed no sign of improvement, they rushed him to the hospital again for medical intervention.
“The doctor on duty suggested CBC and UGC tests, results of which showed infection and advised antibiotics and asked to take the child back home,” said the father of the infant.
“The condition of the child further deteriorated prompting us to rush the infant back to the hospital,”added the father. “At the hospital the baby was administered an injection, but the child died within some minutes after the medicine was administered,” the family recalled while narrating the ordeal.
The incident triggered massive protests in the hospital. The protesting family members accused the hospital authorities of severe negligence caused by “overdose” of the medicine.
“Despite our repeated requests to call the senior resident doctor, the doctor on duty refused our pleas. The doctor needs to be punished under the law for his negligent approach towards the infant,”added the aggrieved family members.
Meanwhile, the Medical Superintendent associate hospital Government Medical College Baramulla, Dr Javed Ahmad, said that the hospital administration has initiated a probe into the incident and assured if any one is found guilty, action will be taken as per law.
“The incident will be thoroughly investigated,” said the official.
“If negligence on part of the doctor is established, then stern action will be taken against the medical officer, “ added Dr Javed.