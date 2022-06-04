Maternal and child health priority sector of health care: DHSK

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, today said maternal and child health is a priority sector for the directorate and the services have been developed in every district 24/7.

The director said for maternal and child health the health department continues its efforts and the services have been upgraded over the past few years in every district 24/7.

For the paediatric health care services, he said neonatal intensive care units (NICU) and paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) have been created across hospitals in Kashmir.