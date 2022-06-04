Maternal and child health priority sector of health care: DHSK

Srinagar: Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, today said maternal and child health is a priority sector for the directorate and the services have been developed in every district 24/7.
The director said for maternal and child health the health department continues its efforts and the services have been upgraded over the past few years in every district 24/7.
For the paediatric health care services, he said neonatal intensive care units (NICU) and paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) have been created across hospitals in Kashmir.
Dr MA Rather said due to the improved services it has reduced infant mortality rate (IMR) and maternal mortality rate (MMR) to a large extent.
“We are almost doing wonderfully well across the country as the facilities have been improved over the past many years,” he said.
However, in order to further improve the services, the directorate has also desired to start 24/7 services in maternity and child health care health in various sub-district hospitals so that the referral rates are reduced and maternal and infant mortalities are reduced.
The directorate has also desired to start 24/7 maternity and child care services five days a week (from Monday to Friday) at SDH Chadoora. While other places are being explored in every district for starting of MCH services there.