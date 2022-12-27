MCH Gandhi Nagar, other hospitals conduct COVID-19 preparedness drill in Jammu

He said that “Since morning, we have operationalised all oxygen plants, and they will run till evening. After every one hour, we checked its purity level and uploaded it to the website of the government of India.”

He said that, “We have also uploaded the details of the equipment and staff on the website so that they can conduct a gap analysis with regard to the covid19 preparedness.”

Meanwhile, he advised the people to avoid crowded places and wear face masks to control the spread of COVID-19.

“We are confident that we will be able to defeat the Covid-19 spread like we did in the last three waves. We are well prepared and confident of combating it,” he added.