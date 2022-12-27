MCH Gandhi Nagar, other hospitals conduct COVID-19 preparedness drill in Jammu

Jammu: The MCH Gandhi Nagar today conducted mock drill like other hospitals across Jammu with regard to COVID-19 preparedness with the operationalisation of oxygen plants, ventilators, and coordinated response of the medical and para-medical teams.
Sharing details about the drill, Medical Superintendent MCH Gandhi Nagar, Dr Arun Sharma told media here that, “All the hospitals are conducting the mock drill. Our administrative secretary held several meetings and accordingly the Principal GMC Jammu Dr Shashi Sudan had decided to conduct the mock drill.”
He said that “Since morning, we have operationalised all oxygen plants, and they will run till evening. After every one hour, we checked its purity level and uploaded it to the website of the government of India.”
He said that, “We have also uploaded the details of the equipment and staff on the website so that they can conduct a gap analysis with regard to the covid19 preparedness.”
Meanwhile, he advised the people to avoid crowded places and wear face masks to control the spread of COVID-19.
“We are confident that we will be able to defeat the Covid-19 spread like we did in the last three waves. We are well prepared and confident of combating it,” he added.