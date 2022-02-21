Medical body advises govt not to seek ID from disabled for vax

"Persons with disabilities should not be asked to prove disability. People with some specified disabilities (athetoid cerebral palsy, person affected by leprosy, amputees, intellectual disabilities, visual disabilities) face difficulty during biometrics (thumb impression and iris scan) and therefore do not have Aadhaar cards. Many CVCs insist on the card despite a Supreme Court order on not making it mandatory. People with disabilities should not be coerced and any other identity card be used", reads the suggestion which has been sent to both the ministries of Social Justice and Health.



In response to a plea filed by an NGO Evara Foundation, the apex court had directed this Department to invite suggestions and responses from all stakeholders and domain experts in the area of disability with regard to existing facilities and suggestions for further upgradation of the existing framework of vaccination for the Persons with Disabilities.