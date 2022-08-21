Medical camp organised

The team of Doctors headed by Secretary DLSA Baramulla later visited all the barracks including Jail Barak for female inmates and had detailed interaction with the inmates in presence of the Superintendent District Jail.

All the inmates were satisfied with the prescribed services provided to them including recreation facilities and skill development programmes. Barracks were found neatly maintained and properly ventilated.

Secretary DLSA, alongwith Superintendent District Jail Baramulla and DLSA Staff also visited Mess facility & inspected the food provided the jail inmates. Diet was found hygienic and as per diet scale prescribed in J&K Jail Manual on daily, weekly and occasional basis.