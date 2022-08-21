Medical camp organised

Baramulla: District Legal Services Authority Baramulla in collaboration with Government Medical College Baramulla & Associated Hospital today organised a free medical camp at District Jail Baramulla.
The medical camp was organized under the supervision of Secretary/Sub-Judge DLSA Baramulla Fariqa Nazir.
The Medical Camp comprised of a Board of Trained Psychiatrists during which seven Psychiatric–inmates (Patients) were thoroughly checked by the Psychiatric Board.
The team of Doctors headed by Secretary DLSA Baramulla later visited all the barracks including Jail Barak for female inmates and had detailed interaction with the inmates in presence of the Superintendent District Jail.
All the inmates were satisfied with the prescribed services provided to them including recreation facilities and skill development programmes. Barracks were found neatly maintained and properly ventilated.
Secretary DLSA, alongwith Superintendent District Jail Baramulla and DLSA Staff also visited Mess facility & inspected the food provided the jail inmates. Diet was found hygienic and as per diet scale prescribed in J&K Jail Manual on daily, weekly and occasional basis.