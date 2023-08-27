Medical camp organised

Srinagar: Well Care Medical Institute (WMI), Ahmad Nagar, Srinagar, conducted a free health camp OPD on Sunday.

A total of 6 specialists of various branches of medicine provided free consultation in the OPDs. Among the doctors were Dr Mir Ibrahim Disoki, Diabetologist,Dr Basharat Consultant Medicine,Dr Nadia Bashir, Gynaecologist,Dr Adil Parvaiz Consultant General surgery,Dr Mudasir General Physician and Dr Iamun General Physician.

In the camp free blood tests like blood sugar and HbA1c was done and free medicines were also provided.More than 400 patients from different parts of the Kangan and adjoining areas visited the health camp.

The doctors examined and treated the patients with the concerned ailments.

Tajamul Islam administrator and spokesperson of WMI said, “The camp was well organised, taking care of all the minute details and it received overwhelming response from the public. Some of the patients who needed further surgical intervention will be provided free treatment in the hospital under Ayushman Bharat scheme”.