Medical camp organised at Nowhatta

Srinagar, May 30: White Globe NGO in collaboration with Chinar Corps organised a medical camp at Govt Girls Higher Senior Secondary School, TujgariMohalla, Nowhatta, here on Monday.
Chairperson of the NGO, Adv. Sheikh Saba and Adv. Syed Junaid Sadaat while speaking to the media said that the aim of the camp is to provide medical assistance to underprivileged sections of society.
Chairperson further giving details of the camp mentioned that the specialists from different parts of the country through the Borderless Foundation checked more than 400 patients.