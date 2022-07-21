Medical camp organised in Pulwama

Apart from the dignitaries of Shahoora area, poet Abdul Rasheed Siddiqui, Manager Jammu and Kashmir Bank Tamlhall branch, Chairman Awqaf Committee Tamlhall Ghulam Rasool Wani,Gh Jeelani Wani and others took part .

The free medical camp was celebrated in the memory of Kashmiri Sufi poet Ghulam Nabi Zahoor.

It should be noted that Ghulam Nabi Zahoor has been the author of 32 books which have been published in Kashmiri, Urdu and Persian.

Hundreds of people of Shahoora area benefited as free medicines were distributed among them.