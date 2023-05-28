Medical camp organised in Rajouri

Rajouri, May 28: Swami Vishwatmanand Saraswati (SVS) Trust Clinic, under the supervision of Atal Pethadeshwar Rajguru Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Shri Shri 1008 Shri Swami Vishwatmanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj held a free medical camp at SVS degree college here in Rajouri on Sunday in which thousands of people from all walks of life took part.
Various specialist doctors attended the camp and examined thousands of people suggesting medical treatment to whoever required it.
In this camp, many free investigations were done that include blood pressure checking, blood sugar testing, hemogram, ECG, lipid profile, blood group testing, body mass index, and bone mass density by a team of experts.
While interacting with the patients, Dr. Sushil Sharma stated that one such area where preventive strategies can make major breakthroughs is the regulation of high blood pressure.
“BP is a major public health problem in India and its prevalence is rapidly increasing among both urban and rural populations.”