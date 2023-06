Srinagar: JKWDC under CSR programme donated a latest X-Ray machine and halters to SMHS hospital Srinagar.

The function was attended among others by Dr Abha Rani, IRS Chairman and MD of NMDFC,Govt of India, MD JKWDC, Principal GMC Srinagar Dr Tanvir Masood, Medical Supdt, Dr Muzaffar,Gen Manager, NMDFC and Shabir Ahmad Wani Distt Manager Pulwama, JK Women's Development Corporation.