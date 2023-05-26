Medical Faculty Forum constituted at GMC Rajouri

Rajouri, May 26: The faculty members of Government Medical College Rajouri have constituted a Medical Faculty Forum (MFF) adhoc body terming it as a step to smoothen the working of the medical college and hospital and for redressal of issues of all the faculty members.
In a statement, the members of faculty said that this adhoc body will work in coordination with the Administration.
The adhoc body of GMC and its Associated Hospital will function under the overall supervision of the President Dr. Jamil-Ul-Hussain who is HoD of the Medicines Department.