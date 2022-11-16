Medical superintendent GMC  Baramulla attached 

Baramulla, Nov 16: The Medical Superintendent Government medical College Baramulla, Dr Javid iqbal Lone, has been attached to the office of Principal Government Medical College Rajouri over dereliction of duties on account of violation of Kayakalp Yojana.
Kayakalp Yojana is extension of ‘Swach Bharat Abhiyan’ which focuses on enhancing the cleanliness, hygienic, waste management and infection control practices in a public health care facility.
The authorities have deputed Dr Parvez Ahmad Masoodi incharge Block Medical Officer Boniyar as incharge Medical Superintendent, GMC Baramulla for a period of two years.
While Dr Muhammad Ramzan, incharge Block Medical Officer Uri has been assigned additional charge of PHC Boniyar.
“Pending enquiry in to the matter of dereliction of duties on account of violation of Kayakalp Yojana, Dr Javid Iqbal Lone, Medical Superintendent GMC Baramulla is hereby attached in the office of Principal GMC Rajouri,” reads the order issued by Secretary to the Government Health and Medical Education Department.
The Government Medical College Baramulla has been in news for last few weeks over the lack of cleanliness and issues like nonfunctional of elevator.