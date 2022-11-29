Mental health awareness programme held

Ganderbal, Nov 29: The Department of Information Technology, Central University of Kashmir (CUK) organised an awareness programme on “Mental Health” for the students and faculty here.
Speaking on the occasion, Registrar, Prof. M. Afzal Zargar, appreciated the Department for organising the event and explained how advancements in every field have resulted in the increase in the stress levels and other mental issues. He highlighted the role of parents, friends and teachers in handling such patients through empathetic counselling.
Coordinator IT Department, Er. Afaq Alam Khan, in his remarks said that over the years we humans have learned to take care of our physical being, but we have been ignoring mental wellbeing. “However, during the past decade, a lot of research has been done in various aspects of Mental Health and the need of the hour is to spread awareness on mental Health all around,” he added.
Project Manager, KASHMER, Dr. Syed Riyaz Ahmad, informed the audience about initiatives taken by his organization in managing; help foundation, dialysis Centers, Mother Care clinics, Pre Hospital care and ambulance service, sponsored eye surgeries etc. He said most of the services offered are free of cost.
Speaking on the topic of “Self Harm,” Mental Health counsellor, Uzma Sami, from Healthy Minds, KASHMER, discussed the types, causes and psychological cycle of self- harm and informed the participants about the ways and means to avoid them.
Adil Nazir, discussed the importance of assertiveness and its impact on mental health. He stressed upon learning the art of healthy communication and expression of emotions.
Dr. Muzaffar Khan, Consultant Psychologist and Director Youth Development and Rehabilitation deliberated on the topic of drug abuse and “Nasha Mukt Bharat”
Presenting the current status of drug abuse, he listed its root causes and familiarised the participants with the stages of addiction including use, misuse, abuse, dependence and tolerance.