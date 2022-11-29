Mental health awareness programme held

Speaking on the occasion, Registrar, Prof. M. Afzal Zargar, appreciated the Department for organising the event and explained how advancements in every field have resulted in the increase in the stress levels and other mental issues. He highlighted the role of parents, friends and teachers in handling such patients through empathetic counselling.

Coordinator IT Department, Er. Afaq Alam Khan, in his remarks said that over the years we humans have learned to take care of our physical being, but we have been ignoring mental wellbeing. “However, during the past decade, a lot of research has been done in various aspects of Mental Health and the need of the hour is to spread awareness on mental Health all around,” he added.