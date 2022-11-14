Mental health counseling program begins at IUST

Awantipora: A two-day Counseling programme organised by the Dean Outreach Office, IUST commenced today. The resource person of the session was Dr Harshdeep Joshi, Associate Professor, Department of Community Medicine, Maharishi Markendeshwar Medical College and Hospital.
The programme aimed to offer a platform for the students to discuss their social, or psychological problems and educate them about mental well-being. The program will run from November 14 to November 15. Students from different departments will join the program. The programme will primarily focus on the identification of mental stress and initiatives to mitigate impact of the stress on the physical as well as psychological health of the students.
Talking about the relevance of counseling for students, Dr Joshi said, “Mental health counseling isn’t for people who face psychological disorders, but for anyone who has concerns about mental health at any given time. The counseling process provides an opportunity for self-exploration, where we understand our stress levels and learn more about self-acceptance and self-esteem”.
Encouraging the students to discuss their psychological problems, Prof. Lily Want, Dean Outreach, IUST said, “Studies have proved that one reason why students are not able to reach their full potential is because of their mental health problems. Students need not feel ashamed if they are experiencing anxiety and depression. In fact, seeking help to come out of their mental health issues is a sign of strength rather than weakness”.