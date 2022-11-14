Mental health counseling program begins at IUST

Awantipora: A two-day Counseling programme organised by the Dean Outreach Office, IUST commenced today. The resource person of the session was Dr Harshdeep Joshi, Associate Professor, Department of Community Medicine, Maharishi Markendeshwar Medical College and Hospital.

The programme aimed to offer a platform for the students to discuss their social, or psychological problems and educate them about mental well-being. The program will run from November 14 to November 15. Students from different departments will join the program. The programme will primarily focus on the identification of mental stress and initiatives to mitigate impact of the stress on the physical as well as psychological health of the students.