Mental health patients across north Kashmir suffer as pharmacies deny medicines to them

Baramulla: Despite the burden of mental disorders, patients with mental illness across north Kashmir are going through another traumatic experience of the non-availability of essential psychotropic medicines at pharmacies.

Shaista (name changed) was recently diagnosed with anxiety disorder after she experienced sudden palpitation, panic attacks, and numbness in her hands and arms. The doctors at Government Medical College Baramulla prescribed her an anti-anxiety disorder drug ‘Ezolent’.

However, despite visiting all the drug stores in Baramulla, she has been unable to get the medicine, and as a result, her mental illness has been further aggravated.

Like Shaista, Arif Hussain, another patient sharing his agony, said that he was recently prescribed ‘Oleanz Plus’ medicine for depression-related issues by the doctors at the Department of Psychiatry GMC Baramulla.

After failing to get the medicine here for four consecutive days, she brought the medicine from a medical shop on a doctor’s prescription in Srinagar.