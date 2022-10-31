MICRO NUTRIENT DEFICIENCIES, ANEMIA | Committee constituted to address rising cases

Srinagar: To address the micro nutrient deficiencies and rising cases of Anemia, the Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted a committee to work on the theme of “Health and Nutrition under Viksit Bharat-Reaching the last mile”.

A committee will focus on the thematic areas like elimination of Anaemia, micro nutrient deficiencies, wasting and stunting.

The Committee will comprise of Administrative Secretary, H&ME, Commissioner Food Safety & Controller, Drugs & Food Control Organization, Mission Director, NHM, Principal of Government Medical College, Jammu /Srinagar, Director of Health Jammu/Kashmir, HoD Preventive and Social Medicine GMC Jammu/Srinagar, representative of Social Welfare Department not below the rank of Additional Secretary, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, NIPI and Dr. Harjeet Rai, Epidemiologist/SSO.