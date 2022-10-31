MICRO NUTRIENT DEFICIENCIES, ANEMIA | Committee constituted to address rising cases

Srinagar: To address the micro nutrient deficiencies and rising cases of Anemia, the Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted a committee to work on the theme of “Health and Nutrition under Viksit Bharat-Reaching the last mile”.
A committee will focus on the thematic areas like elimination of Anaemia, micro nutrient deficiencies, wasting and stunting.
The Committee will comprise of Administrative Secretary, H&ME, Commissioner Food Safety & Controller, Drugs & Food Control Organization, Mission Director, NHM, Principal of Government Medical College, Jammu /Srinagar, Director of Health Jammu/Kashmir, HoD Preventive and Social Medicine GMC Jammu/Srinagar, representative of Social Welfare Department not below the rank of Additional Secretary, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, NIPI and Dr. Harjeet Rai, Epidemiologist/SSO.
According to the report, the committee will work to identify measurable indicators in each of the thematic areas and prepare an action plan/strategy for addressing identified gaps for improvement of the indicators through a targeted approach with timelines.
Also, the Committee can co-opt any members as it deems fit and will convene a workshop with all the stakeholders/experts/officers on the specific areas by or before November 5, 2022 and shall finalize a comprehensive report by November 6.
It is worth mentioning that Jammu and Kashmir is facing an increasing number of anaemic cases among women. According to the doctors, 50 percent of the women including pregnant ladies are suffering from Anemia.
These cases are also prevalent among adolescent girls. The reason for rising cases of anemia is lack of awareness, lack of education regarding dietary habits, nutritional deficiencies, ignorance of menstrual health.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), micronutrients are vitamins and minerals needed by the body.
"However, their impact on a body's health is critical, and deficiency in any of them can cause severe and even life-threatening conditions. They perform a range of functions, including enabling the body to produce enzymes, hormones and other substances needed for normal growth and development," stated WHO.
Micronutrient deficiencies can cause visible and dangerous health conditions, but they can also lead to less clinically notable reductions in energy level, mental clarity and overall capacity. This can lead to reduced educational outcomes, reduced work productivity and increased risk from other diseases and health conditions.