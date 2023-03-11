MIND, Mediterranean diets may help prevent Alzheimer’s disease

While this study, published in the journal Neurology, shows an association of regularly consuming these diets with fewer Alzheimer’s disease plaques and tangles, it does not establish a cause and effect relationship.

However, “these results are exciting -- improvement in people’s diets in just one area -- such as eating more than six servings of green leafy vegetables per week, or not eating fried foods -- was associated with fewer amyloid plaques in the brain similar to being about four years younger,” Agarwal said.

“While our research doesn’t prove that a healthy diet resulted in fewer brain deposits of amyloid plaques, also known as an indicator of Alzheimer’s disease, we know there is a relationship, and following the MIND and Mediterranean diets may be one way that people can improve their brain health and protect cognition as they age,” she said.

The study involved 581 people with an average age of 84 at the time of diet assessment who agreed to donate their brains at death to advance research on dementia. The participants died an average of seven years after the start of the study.

Right before death, 39 percent of participants had been diagnosed with dementia. When examined after death, 66 percent met the criteria for Alzheimer’s disease.

A limitation of the study was that participants were mostly white, non-Hispanic, and older so the results cannot be generalised to other populations.

“Future studies are needed to establish our findings further,” Agarwal said.