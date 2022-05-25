Monkeypox: Is it a concern?

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox was almost unheard of outside some endemic nations in African region till April this year. It is a Viral disease that spreads from person to person by close contact.

It is spread through contact to lesions caused by the Virus in the infected person and body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated clothes, masks, bedding and other surfaces. A person infected with Monkeypox May develop fever, rashes, swollen lymph nodes and may require hospitalization.

The symptoms usually last two weeks and can continue upto a month. Though the disease is usually mild and even milder than smallpox, which it resembles in presentation, it can also cause death. The mortality of Monkeypox is around 5 percent, and may vary from country to country.

“The incubation period of monkeypox is usually from 6 to 13 days but can range from 5 to 21 days.” As per the research data, the disease caused by the Monkeypox Virus may be severe in “children, pregnant women or persons with immune suppression due to other health conditions' ', like other viral infections. .