Monkeypox risk higher in children aged 8 or younger: Researchers

London: Children aged 8 years or younger should be considered a group at high risk for more severe monkeypox disease, researchers report.

Few children are affected by monkeypox so far but risks are higher in children aged 8 or younger, according to the study published in The Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal.

Despite the low reported rates in children so far, there are special concerns about complications and other serious outcomes of monkeypox in children.

"Children are reported to have an increased hospitalisation rate and increased mortality, even in high-income countries," said Dr Petra Zimmermann from University of Fribourg, Switzerland and Nigel Curtis of The University of Melbourne.