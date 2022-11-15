Morning exercise lowers risk of heart disease and stroke: Study

San Francisco: Morning physical activity is associated with the lowest risk of heart disease and stroke, as per a new study.

According to the study, which was published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, the findings were consistent regardless of total daily activity.

"It is well established that exercise is good for heart health, and our study now indicates that morning activity seems to be most beneficial," said study author Gali Albalak of Leiden University Medical Centre, the Netherlands.

"The findings were particularly pronounced in women, and applied to both early birds and night owls," she added.