MRI facility not available in Kupwara, people aghast

Kupwara: The health sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district presents a grim picture as authorities have failed to establish a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) facility unit in this district with the result people are suffering badly.

The residents said that due to non-availability of an MRI facility unit in Kupwara, people are forced to visit Srinagar to undergo the test by paying a huge amount.

Greater Kashmir has learnt that in the year 2017-2018 government had released over Rs five crore for procurement of 1.5 Tesla MRI Scanner to be installed at Sub District Hospital (SDH) Kupwara but the procurement is yet to be made.