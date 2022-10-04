‘mRNA boosters extend Covid protection but wane over time’

New York: mRNA booster immunisations extend protection against moderate and severe Covid-19 for four to five months and then its effectiveness starts waning away, says a new study.

The findings, published in The BMJ, found that in the Omicron period mRNA vaccine protection against severe Covid-19 was initially high (89 per cent) but waned after primary vaccination.

“In our new study, we looked at tens of thousands of patients in multiple states, seen over a year and a half,” said researcher Brian Dixon from Indiana University.